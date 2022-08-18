Guild Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,750 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bakkt were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKKT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Bakkt by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 300,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 21,188 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bakkt in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Bakkt by 1,121.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bakkt by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Bakkt by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $50.80.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bakkt in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

