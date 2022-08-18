Guild Investment Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. ChargePoint accounts for approximately 1.3% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $3,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,145,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,013,311.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,696,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $23,023,486.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $3,257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,145,304 shares in the company, valued at $54,013,311.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,118,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,874,024. 23.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CHPT opened at $16.88 on Thursday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

