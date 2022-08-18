Guild Investment Management Inc. Sells 390 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Guild Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $137.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $124.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.84. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

