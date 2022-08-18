Guild Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,300 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 58,784 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,167.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 58,371 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 121.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 80,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.50. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

