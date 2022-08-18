Handy Trading Down 10.4% This Week (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Handy has a market cap of $10.73 million and approximately $342,533.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0521 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Handy has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.94 or 0.00718779 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io.

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars.

