Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.11-$1.23 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $160,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading

