Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.11-$1.23 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $160,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

