happy birthday coin (HBDC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $11,900.20

happy birthday coin (HBDC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One happy birthday coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. happy birthday coin has a market capitalization of $11,900.20 and $12,365.00 worth of happy birthday coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, happy birthday coin has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002270 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.67 or 0.00722483 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About happy birthday coin
happy birthday coin’s total supply is 7,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. happy birthday coin’s official Twitter account is @HBDCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. happy birthday coin’s official message board is t.me/happycoinholdings. The official website for happy birthday coin is happycoinholdings.com.
happy birthday coin Coin Trading
