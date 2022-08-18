Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives $12.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.44.

HARP has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Harpoon Therapeutics

HARP opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

(Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.