Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives $12.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.44.
HARP has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Harpoon Therapeutics
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.
