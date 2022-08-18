Hartline Investment Corp Has $2.84 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $387,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,159,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,714,000 after buying an additional 668,099 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 852.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,468,000 after buying an additional 630,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,380,057,000 after buying an additional 274,795 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,039,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,223,000 after buying an additional 266,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.30. 8,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,554. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.49. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.72 and a 12 month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

