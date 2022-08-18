Hartline Investment Corp Purchases 140,420 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,420 shares during the period. SoFi Technologies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 534,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,656,320. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $362.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. Equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 21,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $150,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,369,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,246,196.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 229,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,046 and sold 12,114,918 shares valued at $97,875,659. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.