Hartline Investment Corp Raises Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Linde by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,192 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $504,023,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Linde by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,443,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,725 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.60.

Linde Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LIN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $309.31. 8,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,679. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.79. The company has a market cap of $154.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

