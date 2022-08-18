Hartline Investment Corp Sells 1,944 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,155,927,000 after purchasing an additional 462,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,928,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,886,000 after purchasing an additional 89,908 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 732.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,513,000 after purchasing an additional 73,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,402,000 after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $344.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,316. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $283.72 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.33.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

