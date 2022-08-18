Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Hasbro by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Hasbro by 32.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $81.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hasbro has a one year low of $76.93 and a one year high of $105.73. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

