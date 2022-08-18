Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Haverty Furniture Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Haverty Furniture Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HVT opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $536.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.35. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $37.44.

Insider Transactions at Haverty Furniture Companies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

In related news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 11,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $329,242.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,630.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 11,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $329,242.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,630.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Steven G. Burdette sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,212 shares of company stock worth $717,400. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 41.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

