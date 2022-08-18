HC Wainwright Trims Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Target Price to $9.00

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CODX opened at $3.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $130.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of -1.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 218.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

