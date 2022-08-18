HC Wainwright Trims Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Target Price to $3.50

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Phunware Price Performance

NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a market cap of $158.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 11.37. Phunware has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04.

Institutional Trading of Phunware

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHUN. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Phunware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phunware during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Phunware during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Phunware during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Phunware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

