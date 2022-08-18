Head-To-Head Comparison: Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) & Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN)

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Sunrun has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advent Technologies has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrun and Advent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun -5.86% -1.39% -0.58% Advent Technologies -440.98% -38.74% -31.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

90.5% of Sunrun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Sunrun shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sunrun and Advent Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun $1.61 billion 4.46 -$79.42 million ($0.56) -60.45 Advent Technologies $7.07 million 22.34 -$20.52 million ($0.71) -4.31

Advent Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunrun. Sunrun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advent Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sunrun and Advent Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun 0 2 13 0 2.87 Advent Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunrun presently has a consensus target price of $47.87, indicating a potential upside of 41.41%. Advent Technologies has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.72%. Given Sunrun’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunrun is more favorable than Advent Technologies.

Summary

Sunrun beats Advent Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers high-temperature proton exchange membrane (HT-PEM) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, membranes, and electrodes. It serves stationary and portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

