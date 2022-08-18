Head to Head Comparison: Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) versus California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Rating) and Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.1% of Textainer Group shares are held by institutional investors. 78.5% of California First Leasing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares California First Leasing and Textainer Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California First Leasing $51.10 million N/A $36.23 million N/A N/A Textainer Group $750.73 million 2.20 $284.29 million $5.83 5.71

Profitability

Textainer Group has higher revenue and earnings than California First Leasing.

This table compares California First Leasing and Textainer Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California First Leasing N/A 13.23% 12.48% Textainer Group 38.00% 20.59% 4.15%

Risk & Volatility

California First Leasing has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Textainer Group has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

California First Leasing pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Textainer Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Textainer Group pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Textainer Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for California First Leasing and Textainer Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A Textainer Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Textainer Group has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.17%. Given Textainer Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Textainer Group is more favorable than California First Leasing.

Summary

Textainer Group beats California First Leasing on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California First Leasing

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers. It also provides container management, acquisition, and disposal services to affiliated and unaffiliated container investors. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of containers from its fleet, as well as purchase, lease, or resale of containers from shipping line customers, container traders, and other sellers of containers. It operates a fleet of approximately 2.7 million containers representing 4.3 million twenty-foot equivalent units. The company primarily serves shipping lines, as well as freight forwarding companies and the U.S. military. Textainer Group Holdings Limited was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

