Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $171.51

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 171.51 ($2.07) and traded as low as GBX 171.50 ($2.07). Henderson International Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 176.50 ($2.13), with a volume of 174,316 shares traded.

Henderson International Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £341.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 790.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 171.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 172.07.

Get Henderson International Income Trust alerts:

Henderson International Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. Henderson International Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

About Henderson International Income Trust

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson International Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson International Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.