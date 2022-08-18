Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given New €53.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from €50.00 ($51.02) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HENKY. Barclays lowered their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €64.00 ($65.31) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €74.00 ($75.51) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

