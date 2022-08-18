Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Director Sells $1,382,550.40 in Stock

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 39,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,382,550.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,694,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $33.35 on Thursday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.46.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 48.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 28,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCCI. Barrington Research upped their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

