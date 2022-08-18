Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Director Sells $1,382,550.40 in Stock

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCIGet Rating) Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 39,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,382,550.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,694,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Price Performance

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $33.35 on Thursday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.46.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 48.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 28,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HCCI. Barrington Research upped their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

See Also

