Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 10,074 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,991 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.1% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $19,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Walmart by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in Walmart by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.53.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $138.84. The company had a trading volume of 195,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,096,196. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $380.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

