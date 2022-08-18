Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,035 Shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned 0.55% of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

VALQ stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.01. 3,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,940. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average of $49.81.

