Heritage Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.40. 79,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,679,958. The company has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.68. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.