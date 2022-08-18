Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $646,000 Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ares Capital were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 159,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in Ares Capital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 27,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 28,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARCC. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 327,775 shares of company stock worth $5,869,061 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.54. 39,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.16.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

