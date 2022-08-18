Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,008 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 1.5% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $27,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAM. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,329 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,594,000 after acquiring an additional 31,860 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management
In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $1,860,435.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,727,802 shares in the company, valued at $144,460,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 610,260 shares of company stock worth $6,909,229.
Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 0.3 %
Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.
Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on BAM. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.
Brookfield Asset Management Profile
Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
Read More
