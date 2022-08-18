Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,008 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 1.5% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $27,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAM. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,329 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,594,000 after acquiring an additional 31,860 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $1,860,435.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,727,802 shares in the company, valued at $144,460,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 610,260 shares of company stock worth $6,909,229.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 0.3 %

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.99.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BAM. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.