Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,583 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,497,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,880 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $60,331,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $35,647,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,214,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,294 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,598,000 after acquiring an additional 658,945 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.24. 49,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,055,472. The company has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.59%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.