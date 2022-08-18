Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 513 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Amgen by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,782,172,000 after purchasing an additional 505,306 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,962,892,000 after purchasing an additional 561,955 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Amgen by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,660,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,380,000 after purchasing an additional 453,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $1,138,930,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $249.24. 49,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,458. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $133.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

