Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 924 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,090,487,000 after buying an additional 1,687,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after buying an additional 1,610,410 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,611,000 after acquiring an additional 951,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,364,000 after acquiring an additional 924,180 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.86. 107,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,615,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.84. The firm has a market cap of $125.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

