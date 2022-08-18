Hertz Network (HTZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $346,907.90

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, Hertz Network has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hertz Network has a market cap of $346,907.90 and $5,434.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Hertz Network Coin Profile
Hertz Network’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network.
