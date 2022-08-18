HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Director Franklin Myers Buys 4,800 Shares

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,185.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Franklin Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Franklin Myers purchased 10,700 shares of HF Sinclair stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,089.00.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $52.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $58.50.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen raised HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $539,533,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $495,719,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $274,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

