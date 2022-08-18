HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.89

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 8369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

HH&L Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.26 million, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of -0.02.

Get HH&L Acquisition alerts:

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of HH&L Acquisition

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HHLA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in HH&L Acquisition by 805.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 234,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 208,574 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,138,000. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 23,225 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 410,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HH&L Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HH&L Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.