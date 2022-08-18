HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.89

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 8369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.
HH&L Acquisition Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.26 million, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of -0.02.
HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of HH&L Acquisition
HH&L Acquisition Company Profile
HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.
