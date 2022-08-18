Hightower 6M Holding LLC Buys New Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $692,701 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

DTE stock opened at $134.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.00 and its 200 day moving average is $127.60. DTE Energy has a one year low of $108.22 and a one year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.31%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.