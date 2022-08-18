Hightower 6M Holding LLC Invests $239,000 in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 13.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the first quarter valued at $492,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 9.2% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 112,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuidelOrtho Trading Down 3.5 %

QuidelOrtho stock opened at $85.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $83.39 and a 12 month high of $180.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

