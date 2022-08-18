Hightower 6M Holding LLC Makes New Investment in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 43.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 80.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Matson Stock Down 4.4 %

MATX opened at $81.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $125.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Matson Increases Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.11. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MATX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Matson in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other Matson news, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $399,631.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,357.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $454,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,332,489.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $399,631.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,357.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,811 shares of company stock worth $2,902,555 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

