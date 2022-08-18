Hightower 6M Holding LLC Makes New Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,343,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,606,000 after acquiring an additional 45,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,133,000 after acquiring an additional 30,087 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,907 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 893,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,819,000 after acquiring an additional 36,654 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.00.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.8 %

MOH opened at $331.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.57 and a twelve month high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total transaction of $65,408.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,543.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,826 shares of company stock valued at $13,089,848 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.