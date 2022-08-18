Hightower 6M Holding LLC Purchases Shares of 27,111 SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,111 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,616 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after buying an additional 282,480 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 310.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,396,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,780 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 18.4% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,352,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 210,375 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 52.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 985,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 337,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 104,932 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SXC opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $569.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.16.

SunCoke Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from SunCoke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SXC. StockNews.com cut SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

About SunCoke Energy

(Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

