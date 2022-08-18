Hightower 6M Holding LLC Purchases Shares of 8,078 Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned about 0.05% of Unitil at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Unitil during the fourth quarter valued at about $649,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unitil during the fourth quarter valued at about $672,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Unitil by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unitil by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Unitil by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unitil stock opened at $56.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $912.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.38.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Unitil had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

UTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America downgraded Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

