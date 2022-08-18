Hightower 6M Holding LLC Takes $363,000 Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $979,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 23,034 shares during the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $24.12 on Thursday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). B&G Foods had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 322.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BGS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

