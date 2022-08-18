Hightower 6M Holding LLC Takes Position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 76,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 24,745 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $769,000.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance

Shares of NTG opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $40.61.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

