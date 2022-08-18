Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of HGV stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $45.37. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $948.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.37 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 183.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

