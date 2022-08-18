Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Shares Gap Up to $0.92

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.92, but opened at $0.96. Hippo shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 6,593 shares changing hands.

Hippo Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $573.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hippo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIPO. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Hippo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hippo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hippo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

