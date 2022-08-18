HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

HireQuest has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HireQuest to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

HireQuest Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HQI opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. HireQuest has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $204.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Separately, TheStreet cut HireQuest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

In other news, Director Edward Jackson bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.69 per share, with a total value of $62,974.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,591,203 shares in the company, valued at $35,473,569.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard Hermanns acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,454,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,043,045.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Jackson acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.69 per share, with a total value of $62,974.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,591,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,473,569.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,947 shares of company stock worth $185,595. Insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in HireQuest by 262.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HireQuest by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in HireQuest by 38.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in HireQuest in the first quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

