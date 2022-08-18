Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,150 by Analysts at Barclays

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 1,144 ($13.82) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HSX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 1,045 ($12.63) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hiscox from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 880 ($10.63) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hiscox to GBX 950 ($11.48) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,019.14 ($12.31).

LON HSX opened at GBX 922.60 ($11.15) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 913.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 930.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. Hiscox has a 52 week low of GBX 769.40 ($9.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,002 ($12.11). The company has a market capitalization of £3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,082.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Hiscox’s payout ratio is 26.05%.

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 944 ($11.41) per share, with a total value of £15,264.48 ($18,444.27).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

