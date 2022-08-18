Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) PT Lowered to GBX 180

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 138.57% from the stock’s current price.

HOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.21) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 163.67 ($1.98).

HOC stock opened at GBX 75.45 ($0.91) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £387.72 million and a PE ratio of 685.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 88.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 68.25 ($0.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 175.68 ($2.12).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

