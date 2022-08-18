Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.11.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLLY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Holley to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

NYSE HLLY opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21. Holley has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $738.54 million, a P/E ratio of 103.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.06.

In related news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 24,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $159,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,011.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Holley by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Holley by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 405,796 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Holley by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 34,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Holley by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 569,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Holley by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 143,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 83,396 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

