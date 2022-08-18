Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of HOMB opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $243.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.63 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 28.43%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $427,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,481.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $427,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,481.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack Engelkes acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,287.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1,295.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

