Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. Home Depot updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HD opened at $325.76 on Thursday. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $334.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.50.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Home Depot by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,290.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 24,624 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 84,546 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,307,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 40.0% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.