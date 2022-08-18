Home Point Capital Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Home Point Capital in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Point Capital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Point Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Point Capital to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.32.

HMPT stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Home Point Capital has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMPT. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Point Capital by 28.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Home Point Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

