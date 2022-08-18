Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after buying an additional 1,018,445 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,694,000 after buying an additional 578,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,263,000 after purchasing an additional 498,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 468,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,753,000 after acquiring an additional 385,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $203.68. 33,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,091. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $233.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.00.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.